Demolition of Unused SCSU Residence Halls Expected

St. Cloud State University is undergoing numerous changes which includes financial cuts but the elimination of unused residence halls appears next on the chopping block. St. Cloud State Interim President Dr. Larry Dietz joined me on WJON. He says the plan is to remove many of the unused buildings on campus and create more of a park-like setting. Dietz indicates the University doesn't need the square footage of these buildings with the student population they have today.

Residence Halls' Status:

Closed

North Benton

South Benton

Sherburne

Stearns (open through this summer then no longer used)

Open

Case-Hill Hall

Shoemaker Hall

Lawrence Hall

Mitchell Hall

North and South Stateview Apartments

Dietz says most Universities would love to have a water feature. He says having the Mississippi River right by campus is something they'd like to utilize more. Dietz explains part of the master plan is to remove some buildings so that the river could become a feature. None of the unused residence halls listed above are directly along the river. He says having a beautiful campus, a park-like setting, great service, faculty and staff makes SCSU a more attractive place. Dietz says enrollment is essential for higher education and is a big financial driver.

SCSU Interim President Larry Dietz (photo - Jay Caldwell)

The College of Education building at SCSU has also recently closed. Dietz explained buildings that are already closed could be candidates for removal. He says he is not aware of an immediate plan for the St. Cloud State owned Selke Field.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Interim President Larry Dietz, it is available below.