Democrats Omar, Phillips Win Re-election to Congress

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Democratic U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Dean Phillips won second terms to their Minneapolis-area and suburban districts on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, vote-counting was underway to determine whether President Donald Trump would become the first Republican to carry the state since Richard Nixon in 1972 _ or whether the state went for former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.

After a record number of absentee ballots were accepted, polls were largely quiet for in-person voters.

Despite pre-election fears of voter harassment, most precincts opened and closed without problems. Unusually warm, sunny weather greeted voters most of the day.