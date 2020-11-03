Democrats Omar, Phillips Win Re-election to Congress
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Democratic U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Dean Phillips won second terms to their Minneapolis-area and suburban districts on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, vote-counting was underway to determine whether President Donald Trump would become the first Republican to carry the state since Richard Nixon in 1972 _ or whether the state went for former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.
After a record number of absentee ballots were accepted, polls were largely quiet for in-person voters.
Despite pre-election fears of voter harassment, most precincts opened and closed without problems. Unusually warm, sunny weather greeted voters most of the day.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app