Delta Variant In the U.S. is Just a Matter of Time [PODCAST]

The COVID-19 Delta variant/mutation is the latest variant that is a concern. Dr. Thomas Math from CentraCare joined me on WJON today. He says the Delta variant that originated in India isn't prevalent in the United State yet but Math says it is "just a matter of time" before it is. Math says it is making its way through Europe with many cases in the United Kingdom now. He says the Delta variant has proven so far to be more contagious and more deadly than the other variants associated with COVID-19. Dr. Math says it is possible that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine may not protect as well against the Delta variant because the protection from COVID-19 is around 70 percent. Listen to my 2-part conversation with Dr. Math.

COVID-19 statistics released by the Minnesota Health Department has indicated that Stearns County has about 56 percent of the eligible population vaccinated with Sherburne County at 48 percent and Benton County at 46. Dr. Math is concerned that the unvaccinated population will be vulnerable to the Delta variant and the virus could quickly spread.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Monday no new COVID-19 positive tests in the tri-county area. Dr. Math says the biggest reason for this is the vaccine and that the most vulnerable people have either had the virus and recovered or received one of the 3 vaccines.

I asked Dr. Math about concerns of heart inflammation due to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. He says this happening is rare and the benefits of the vaccine far outweighs the risk. Math says heart inflammation is a lasting effect from getting the COVID-19 virus.

If you are interested in getting a vaccine contact CentraCare at 320-200-3200.

