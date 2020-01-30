Delta to Launch New Uniform Program After Worker Complaints

EAGAN (AP) -- Delta Air Lines plans to launch a new uniform program for its flight attendants and some airport customer service agents after complaints that uniforms that employees are required to wear are causing serious medical problems.

The Atlanta-based airline announced the new program Wednesday. The director of Delta's New Uniform Program calls it "a big decision," but says "we side with our people, and we are making a change."

Hundreds of Delta employees have sued Wisconsin-based clothing manufacturer Lands' End, claiming the current uniforms are causing skin rashes and breathing difficulties.

Delta plans to launch the new uniforms in late 2021.