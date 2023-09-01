Delores M. Markfort, 91, St. Cloud

September 7, 1931 - August 30, 2023

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN for Delores Marie Markfort age 91. She died on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Bruce Timm will officiate. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids, MN at 1:30 P.M. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral services at the church.

Delores was born on September 7, 1931 in Sauk Rapids, MN the daughter of Otto and Luella (Gerhke) Reimer. She attended Trinity Lutheran School from 1938 to 1945 then Sauk Rapids High School graduating in 1949. She married James Kleinschmidt on December 15, 1951 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids, MN. He died on February 5, 1990. Delores later married Oswald Markfort on November 23, 1991 and he died on June 10, 2017. Delores was employed in various departments at the St. Cloud Hospital for over 25 years. Even after retiring she had a desire to work and help others.

She volunteered for many worth while causes including: Meals on Wheels, Redeemer Lutheran Church Women’s Guild, and Prince of Peace Lutheran School. Delores really loved her family; they were very important to her. Also, her love for God was paramount.

She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.

In addition to her two husbands, she was preceded in death by one daughter Denise Kleinschmidt and one sister Laverne Skaja.

She is survived by; her children, Linda (Mike) Cheney of Coon Rapids, MN, Vernon (Sandy) Kleinschmidt of Tucson, AZ, Mary Kuschel of Monticello, MN, and Jerrold (Colleen) Kleinschmidt of Pillager, MN; eight grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.