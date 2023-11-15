Delores Irene Robak, 88, Sauk Rapids

July 7, 1935 - November 14, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 20, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Delores I. Robak, age 88, who passed away on Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach and burial will be at the parish cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Delores was born on July 7, 1935 in Foley to John and Cecilia (Malakowski) Sopkowiak. She was united in marriage to Paul Robak on April 25, 1959 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Delores lived all of her life in the St. Cloud area and worked in Production for many years at May Printing Company. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and helped with funeral lunches, volunteered for the Bizarre, and made praying quilts. Delores enjoyed quilting, reading, gardening flowers, playing cards, especially 500, cooking, and hosting family gatherings. She had a strong faith and was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Most importantly, she was proud of all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Delores is survived by her children, Cheryl (David) Mingo of St. Cloud and Keith (Dana) of Colorado Springs; siblings, Dennis (Marlys) of Foley and Evelyn Kirby of Foley; grandchildren, Adam (Jackie) Mingo and Erin (Devin) Pirie; great-granddaughters, Audrey and Alexis Mingo; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Patricia Rothanberg; and brother-in-law, Thomas Kirby.