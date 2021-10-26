Delores Farrow, 92, Grey Eagle

September 19, 1929 - October 19, 2021

Delores Farrow, 92-year-old resident of Grey Eagle died October 19 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 30 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle with Father Ron Dockendorf officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday, October 30 at the church.

Delores Rosella Marty was born on September 19, 1929 in Todd County, Minnesota to the late Joseph and Edna (McDermond) Marty. She grew up and attended school in Todd County. She was united in marriage to Russell A. Farrow on July 2, 1946 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle. The couple lived in Burtrum later moving to St. Paul, where they resided for 20 years. Delores worked a variety of jobs while living in St. Paul. The couple moved back to Burtrum, and Delores worked for Stearns Manufacturing as a seamstress for many years. She enjoyed sewing, baking, reading, playing cards, gardening, flowers and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of St. Josephs Catholic Church in Grey Eagle.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Diane (Bob) Giefer of Pine River, Phyllis (Richard) Nellessen of Cottage Grove, Curt (Alice) Farrow of Rockford, Daniel (Pamela) Farrow of Burtrum, Kim (Bill) Pohlmann of Grey Eagle; sister, Marlys Kircher; 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Edna Marty, husband, Russell.