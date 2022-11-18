Delbert D. Domres, 85, Sartell MN formerly of Williston, ND

January 8, 1937 - November 15, 2022

Delbert Dean Domres, age 85, Sartell MN formerly of Williston, ND passed away peacefully on November 15th at Country Manor in Sartell.

Delbert was born January 8th, 1937 on the farm near Dresden, ND, the son of the late William and Erna (Sperling) Domres. He was raised and educated in Dresden until attending high school in Langdon where he graduated in 1954. After graduation, Delbert worked at Northwestern Bank in Langdon. He served in the North Dakota National Guard in the early 1960’s, earning an honorable discharge in 1967.

On May 21st, 1966 he married Becky Thompson of Walhalla, ND and they moved to Cavalier. He owned and operated a Texaco service station in Cavalier for several years. He also owned and operated an insulation business for several years and worked at the Cavalier Air Force Station near Langdon. In 1981, Delbert began work at Northern Border Pipeline in Williston, ND and the family moved to Williston. In 1985 he began working in sales at Williston Tank Rental where he worked for many years. He was also co-owner of the Midway Junction Bar in Williston for several years. After retirement, Delbert held many part-time jobs just to keep busy. He moved to Sartell, MN in December 2021 due to health concerns and to be closer to family.

Delbert was a member of First Lutheran Church in Williston, the American Legion and the Moose Lodge in Williston. Delbert enjoyed playing cards with friends, hunting and fishing and taking the family camping to Renwick Dam near Cavalier.

Special thanks to Kathy, Courtney and James at St. Croix Hospice who helped guide dad and the family through this journey.

No services are planned at this time. Burial will take place in Langdon ND in the spring. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, MN.

Delbert is survived by his former wife Becky Herman, Fargo; son, Wade (Ann) Domres, Sartell, MN; daughter, Darci (Daren) Herman, Fargo, ND; grandchildren, Sam (Jessi) Wacha, Pendleton SC; Emily Domres, Sartell, MN, Matthew Herman, Alexandria, MN, Jackson Herman, Lincoln NE and sister Shirley (Mark) Jennings, Billings, MT; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Robert Domres, William (Bill) Domres, Lavelda Waslaski and Arlene Goschke.