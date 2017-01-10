Delano Teen Hurt In Rear End Crash

BUFFALO - A Delano boy was hurt in a rear end crash near Buffalo. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 7:15 p.m. Monday on Highway 25 in Wright County.

A car driven by 17-year-old Jackson Weiman turned onto northbound Highway 25 from County Road 113. Meanwhile, a pickup driven by 20-year-old Spencer Howe of Becker was also going north and rear-ended Weiman's car.