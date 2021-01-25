Del (Norm) Richards, 81, Sauk Rapids

April 20, 1939 – January 21, 2021

Delbert (Norm) Richards was born on April 20th, 1939, and passed away peacefully at Quiet Oaks Hospice House on January 21, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Norm was one of nine children, born in St. Cloud to Raymond and Carolina (Lena) (Wagner) Richards. He lived in St. Cloud and Gilman, eventually making Sauk Rapids his permanent home. He worked at a small engine repair shop and then got a job working at St. Cloud State University, where he stayed until his retirement. Norm loved bowling, especially in leagues where he could hang out with friends. He loved birdwatching and gardening. He especially loved the beautiful flowers that summer would bring. Pull tabs and iced brandy Diet Cokes were his favorites. Nature, the outdoors, and listening to old country music brought him joy. He had a soft spot for his grandchildren and loved to see them. Del is survived by his son Paul (Angie) of Royalton, son Craig of Rice, daughter Lisa of Colorado, grandchildren Rashawn, Devan, Brooke, Maddie and Dalton, one great grandchild and sister Marion (Jim) Miller of St. Cloud. Del is also survived by many nieces and nephews, who fondly referred to him as “Punk”.

Del was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Vernon, Dale and Dick, infant brother Albert, and sisters Betty, Vi, and Arlie.

Words cannot express our gratitude to the amazing nurses and staff members at Quiet Oaks. They were gentle, kind, compassionate and gave Norm the best possible care during his last days. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

A gathering celebrating his life will be at Miller Carlin Funeral home in St. Cloud, on Monday, January 25th from 12:00pm to 1:45pm. There will be a prayer service at 1:45pm, followed by a procession to the Benton County Cemetery in Sauk Rapids.