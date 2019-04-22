DEED Grants to Help St. Cloud Companies

Nahan Printing CEO Michael Nahan addresses the crowd as SCSU President Robbyn Wacker and AAM St. Cloud Foundry General Manager Matt Hanken look on. -- WJON

ST. CLOUD -- Two St. Cloud companies will benefit from the latest round of workforce development grants awarded by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

DEED is giving Nahan Printing, Inc. $300,000 and American Axle & Manufacturing more than $208,000. The companies say they will use the money for specialized training programs developed through partnerships with St. Cloud State University and the St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

Nahan CEO Michael Nahan says the grant money is critical for family-owned businesses like his which can't afford specialized training partnerships on their own.

SCSU President Robbyn Wacker joined company officials in signing the partnership agreements Monday.

The money is through DEED's Minnesota Job Skills Partnership and will be used over the next two years.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: deed, workforce development grants
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top