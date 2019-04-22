DEED Grants to Help St. Cloud Companies

ST. CLOUD -- Two St. Cloud companies will benefit from the latest round of workforce development grants awarded by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

DEED is giving Nahan Printing, Inc. $300,000 and American Axle & Manufacturing more than $208,000. The companies say they will use the money for specialized training programs developed through partnerships with St. Cloud State University and the St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

Nahan CEO Michael Nahan says the grant money is critical for family-owned businesses like his which can't afford specialized training partnerships on their own.

SCSU President Robbyn Wacker joined company officials in signing the partnership agreements Monday.

The money is through DEED's Minnesota Job Skills Partnership and will be used over the next two years.