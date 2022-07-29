DEED announces Film, TV projects for Film Production Tax Credit

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has announced eligible projects for Minnesota’s Film Production Tax Credit.

The tax credit program was enacted in 2021 as an incentive for film and TV productions to bring their business to Minnesota.

State incentives are one of the major contributing factors when deciding where to produce a project and Minnesota is one of 33 states that offer this incentive as an economic development tool.

The tax credit provides an assignable 25% income tax credit to production companies that spend at least $1,000,000 in a taxable year for eligible production costs, and typically most projects will spend more in the state than the amount that qualifies for the credit.

Approved projects include:

Renovation 911 – TV Series

$1,208,493 in proposed Minnesota expenditures

Currently in production in the Twin Cities metro

Distribution: To air on HGTV

Downtown Owl – Feature Film

$1,372,599 in proposed Minnesota expenditures

Principal photography in the Twin Cities metro wrapped; Currently in post-production

Distribution: Sony Pictures

Merry KissCam – Feature Film

$2,115,919 in proposed Minnesota expenditures

Recently wrapped production in Duluth

Distribution: Major streaming service

Marmalade – Feature Film

$1,999,797 in proposed Minnesota expenditures

Recently wrapped production in the Twin Cities metro and Stillwater

Distribution: TBD

Mattel Package – TV Commercials (multiple)

$1,781,700 in proposed Minnesota expenditures

Currently in production in Minneapolis

Description: MAKE has been awarded a bundle of 14+ commercials for Mattel, to be executed in two halves of 2022. These include concept, production and post-production.

Family Dinner with Andrew Zimmern – TV Series

$1,774,860 in proposed Minnesota expenditures

Currently in production

Distribution: Magnolia and Discovery+ Networks