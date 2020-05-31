DEED Addressing Questions as Bars, Restaurants Prepare to Reopen

ST. PAUL -- Phase two of the Stay Safe MN plan is going into effect Monday, leaving many businesses and customers with questions about what the reopening will look like.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has put together a list of answers to the most common questions they have been asked.

Under Executive Order 20-63, restaurants and bars will be able to open for outdoor service at a maximum of 50 people with reservations and social distancing required. Curbside food and alcohol sales will also continue, and customers will be able to use indoor bathrooms.

The department says people will be allowed to enter the places of business in the event of inclement weather, but only to package up their food and pay their bills. No food is to be served indoors at this phase.

