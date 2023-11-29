Debra “Debbie” Kay Fauskee, 67, Denver, formerly St. Cloud

November 6, 1956 - November 17, 2023

Debra Kay Fauskee, age 67, of Denver, CO, formerly of St. Cloud, loving wife, mom, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, and friend, passed away on November 17, 2023, at the Swedish Hospital in Denver, CO after a courageous battle with cancer. A private celebration of life will be held later in St. Cloud, MN.

Debbie K. Fauskee was born on November 6, 1956, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Charles and Mary Ann (Gorecki) Winkelman. They lived in Richfield, and Foley, MN before settling in St. Cloud with their family. Debbie graduated from Apollo High School. During her high school years, she sewed costumes for Apollo theater productions. She graduated from Minnesota State University (formerly known as Mankato State University) with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

Debbie married Robert Fauskee on June 24, 1989, shortly after they moved to Denver, Colorado. She worked as a paper buyer, and a teacher’s aide at multiple schools. She finished her career at Havern School, retiring in 2022. She volunteered her time while her sons were active in the Cub and Boy Scouts.

Family and kids always came first for Debbie no matter where she was or what she was doing. She made ordinary moments special and special moments memorable. She loved the outdoors, traveling back to Minnesota to see family, and walks on the beach. She was an avid quilter, and enjoyed her quilting retreats with her special friends who shared her passion. Debbie was a champion cookie baker, especially Christmas cookies.

Debbie is survived by her loving husband Bob, Denver, CO, sons, Jeff (Heather Walter) Wellik, Pine Island, MN, Joe (Stef) Fauskee, Lars (Rita) Fauskee, Gunnar Fauskee, all of Denver, CO, grandson, Jack Wellik, parents, Charles and Mary Ann Winkelman, St. Cloud, sister, Nancy Winkelman, brothers, Tim (Kathryn) Winkelman, Chuck (Denise) Winkelman and Tom (Kara) Winkelman, brothers-in-law, Tom (Jean) Fauskee and Mike (Ruth) Fauskee.

Preceded in death by her grandparents.