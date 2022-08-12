Debra “Deb” L. Kinny, 65, St. Cloud

April 2, 1957 – August 9, 2022

Debra “Deb” Lee Kinny, 65, died August 9, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital with her family by her side.

A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at Centennial Park, St. Joseph, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Deb was born April 2, 1957 in Austin, Minnesota to John and Marion Kinny. Deb loved spending time with her family and her dogs Luna and Dusty, and loved to go camping as often as possible. Deb will be missed by and loved by many.

Deb is survived by her children, Renee (Mike) Carlsen and Ryan (Ashley) Willard; her seven grandchildren, Zachary, Chantel, Gretta, Rylee, Cordelle, Emma and Abby; and many, many loved friends and family.