Deborah “Debbie” K. Huebner, 70, Princeton

December 13, 1952 - October 17, 2023

Deborah “Debbie” Kay Huebner, age 70 of Princeton, MN, passed away on October 17, 2023, at her home. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 5:00-8:00 PM on Friday, October 20, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton with a prayer service at 7:00 PM. Burial will be at a later date in Iowa.

Debbie was born to Kermit and Elaine (Bublitz) Huebner on December 13, 1952, in Osage, IA. She graduated from high school and went on to study at Hennepin Technical College and St. Cloud State University. She worked an administrative assistant for the City of Elk River for 31 years. Debbie enjoyed her time spent with Gary, and you could always find them drinking coffee together in the mornings. Above all else, Debbie had a deep love of her family and will be dearly missed as an amazing life partner, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend to all who knew her.

Debbie is survived by her significant other of over 27 years, Gary Orth; children, Matthew Kleckner, Luke (Mimi) Kleckner, Christina (Mike) Hultman, and John Kleckner; many grandchildren who called her “Omee;” mother, Elaine Huebner; siblings, Jeannine (Bob) Peterson, Cheryl Huebner, and Patricia (Michael) Clark; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Kermit.