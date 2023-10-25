Deborah A. Ruegemer, 62, Cold Spring

December 16, 1960 - October 23, 2023

A Celebration of Life will be at 5:00 p.m., Friday, October 27, 2023, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for Deborah A. Ruegemer, age 62, who died peacefully on Monday at home surrounded by family and friends. Inurnment will be in the St. Boniface Parish Cemetery.

A gathering of friends and relatives will begin at 2:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Deb was born in St. Cloud, MN to James and Jean (Wilcox) Dockendorf. She graduated from ROCORI High School in 1979. Deb worked for Coldspring for 40 years. She married Tim Eisenschenk on June 24, 2023, in their beautiful back yard.

Deb treasured her children, stepchildren, and grandchildren. She loved gardening, quilting, and visiting around the bonfire. Deb really enjoyed being with her quilting group. She was a member of St. Boniface parish.

She is survived by her husband, Tim; sons, Jeremy and Ryan; stepchildren, Brian (Kristen), Samantha (Doug), Dustin, Zachary (Kim); 8 grandchildren; siblings, Sandy (Bart) Sandquist, Steve (Kris) Dockendorf, Tim (Jean) Dockendorf, Jenny Weber, and David (Angel) Dockendorf.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.