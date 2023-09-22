Debbie Kay Young, 59, Apple Valley

December 26, 1963 - September 21, 2023

Debbie K. Young, age 59 of Apple Valley, MN, passed away on September 21, 2023, at her home. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at Christ Gospel Church in Blaine. Pastor Michael Plack will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 10:45 AM on Wednesday at the church in Blaine. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton.

Debbie was born to Elton and Sherry (King) Arneson on December 30, 1963, in Rochester. She graduated from Mayo High School in Rochester. Debbie married Jeffrey Young on June 15, 1991 in Rochester. They moved to Apple Valley in 1995. She worked at Creative Sewing Centers. Debbie was very creative and loved doing craft work, she was very detailed. She had a big heart for kids and was very patient teaching them sewing. She was a very compassionate person and had a love for animals, especially her dog Mika. Above all she loved the Lord with all her heart.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Jeffrey; children, Melissa Knuth, Sarah Young, Matthew Young, and Shawn Young; grandchildren, Emily, Hailey, Violet, Sophie, Brooke, and Josephine; siblings, Lynn Kunkel, Trina Moe, and Kara Drescher; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.