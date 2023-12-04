Debbie Kay Fauskee (Winkelman), 67, Denver, CO

November 6, 1956 - November 17, 2023

Beloved and loving wife, mom, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, and friend passed away on November 17, 2023, at the Swedish Hospital, in Denver, CO after a courageous battle with cancer. A private Celebration of Life for Debbie will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 11 AM to 3 PM at Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, St. Cloud, MN.

Debbie graduated from Apollo High School in 1975, and from Mankato State University in 1979. She married Robert Fauskee on June 24, 1989, at First Methodist Church in Worthington, MN, and then moved to Colorado.

Debbie cherished her family and friends. She loved sewing costumes for Apollo theatre productions, camping, fishing, music, and in her later years, gardening, flowers, quilting, and traveling to Florida with Bob. Debbie was a champion cookie baker, especially Christmas cookies. Raising her boys and scouting were huge for her. Family and kids always came first for Debbie no matter where she was or what she was doing. She made ordinary moments special and special moments memorable.

Debbie is survived by her loving husband, Bob, Denver, CO, sons, Jeff (Heather Walter) Wellik and their son, Jack Wellik, Pine Island, MN, Joe (Stef) Fauskee, Lars (Rita) Fauskee, and Gunnar Fauskee, all of Denver, CO., parents, Chuck and Mary Ann (Gorecki) Winkelman, St. Cloud, sister, Nancy Winkelman, WI, brothers, Tim (Kathryn) Winkelman, MN, Chuck (Denise) Winkelman, TX, and Tom (Kara) Winkelman, MN, and their families, brothers-in-law, Tom (Jean) Fauskee and Mike (Ruth) Fauskee and their families.

Preceded in death by her grandparents, relatives, and friends.