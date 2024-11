ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating the death of a man in the Sherburne County jail in Elk River.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Damon Antone Young of Lino Lakes was found unresponsive in his bed Sunday morning.

Deputies say Young was taken to the hospital where he later died. No other information is being released.