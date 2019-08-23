LONG PRAIRIE – Todd County officials says a car associated with a Long Prairie double homicide suspect has been found outside of Minnesota, but the location of the suspect is still unknown.

The bodies of Barry and Carol Bennett, both 63-years-old, were found Wednesday after a friend went to their Long Prairie home for a welfare check.

On Friday, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office reported the couples’ deaths as homicide due to gunshot wounds.

Todd County Sheriff Steve Och says the suspect, 22-year-old Dylan Bennett, lived at the home where the bodies were found. Och would not confirm the details of his relationship to the victims.

Authorities say they do not believe Bennett to be a threat to public safety. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Todd County Sheriff's Office.