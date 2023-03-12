Child Hurt in Cargo Van Rollover on Interstate 94

WEST UNION (WJON News) -- A child was hurt in a crash in Todd County on Saturday. The crash happened on Interstate 94 near West Union around 6:30 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a cargo van was going east on Interstate 94 when it entered the ditch and rolled.

Get our free mobile app

The driver of the van, 36-year-old Antonina Martin of Fargo, North Dakota was not hurt, but one of her eight passengers, all of whom were under the age of 18, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say snowy and icy road conditions are believed to be a factor in the crash.