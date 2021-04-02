Dean Haroldson, 92, Sartell

May 25, 1928 - March 31, 2021



Private funeral services will be at 10:00 am Monday, April 12, 2021, at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Dean Haroldson, 92 of Sartell who died Wednesday, March 31st at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Tim Lindhorst will officiate and burial will be at Pelican Lake Cemetery in Ashby. Visitation will be Sunday, April 11th from 5-8 pm at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud. The service, on Monday, will be live-streamed on the Atonement Lutheran YouTube Channel.

Dean was born May 25, 1928, in Pomme de Terre Township in Grant County, MN to Olaf & Olive (Thompson) Haraldson. He served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He married Charlotte Evavold on October 29, 1955, in Elbow Lake. Dean worked as a meat inspector for the Federal Government in the communities of Dubuque, IA, Newport, MN, and finally St. Cloud. He is a long-time and active member of Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.

He loved reading, golf, and bowling. Dean also loved playing cribbage and 500, fishing, and hunting. He had the “gift of gab” and enjoyed having coffee and catching up with his buddies. Owen loved a good steak dinner and Red Lobster and Texas Roadhouse were his favorite restaurants. He dearly loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, they held a special place in his heart.

He is survived by his children, Carla (David) Angell of Sartell; Brad (Donna) Haroldson of Sartell; Elizabeth (Charlie) Gunderson of Upsala; Donna (Jon) Leonard of West Chicago; brother, Thomas (Sheila) Haroldson of Sun City West, AZ; in-laws, Arlyss Haroldson, Dennis (Dorothy) Evavold, Gerald (Bonnie) Evavold, grandchildren, Kelsey (Bill Kuhn) Angell, Brooks Angell, Kristen (Miguel) Jimenez, Annika Gunderson, Haley (Jon) Garberg, Maddie Haroldson, Evan Leonard, Andrew Leonard, great-grandchildren, Amelia, Olive, and Piper Jimenez, and Baby Garberg on the way. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and wonderful friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife in 2015, brothers, Art, Bob, Bill, Ed, and Al.