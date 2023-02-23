As we become adjusted to the massive piles of snow we recently received from Mother Nature, we know it's only a matter of time before she digs into her bag of tricks and pulls out those frigid temps. It can really have an effect on one's mood and mental attitude.

To mentally prepare myself, I like to try and come up with some positive things about the frigid temps bound to be coming our way.

Get our free mobile app

So, in an effort to stay positive until more palatable temperatures return, whenever that will be, here are a few things that could be seen a positive about our current wintry stuff.

My drinks stay cold when I put them on the window sill

No bugs

Astro & Zoey, our dogs, take care of their "business" outside much quicker

Don't have to mow the lawn

Trash can doesn't stink

When I trip, I can blame it on the ice

I can, technically, walk on water

That pesky sun doesn't shine all damn day

I appear somewhat hearty to my warm weather friends on Facebook

And finally, dog poop is much easier to pick up/

What gets me through most winters is the that I know I can get out of here and head somewhere warm for a week or so. It gives me something to look forward to.

Sometimes it's easier to try and look for some good in it all. So, let's just grin and bear it and this too shall pass.

10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way

5 Tips for Getting Better Gas Mileage