Deadly Helicopter Crash Near Elgin

Get our free mobile app

Elgin, MN (KROC AM News) - The pilot of a helicopter was killed Monday when it crashed near Elgin.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's office says it received a 911 call about the crash at 3:50 pm. The crash occurred in a field near 75th St, southeast of Elgin.

Google

Chief Deputy Jim Warren identified the pilot as 40-year-old Corey Adcock of Victoria County, Texas. It appears Adcock had been spraying crops when the crash occurred and the helicopter may have struck some power lines.

News update: Two SE Minnesota men had close calls with trucks Monday.