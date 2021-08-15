Rochester Bar, Suspected DUI Driver Sued Over Fatal Traffic Crash

Get our free mobile app

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The family of a Rochester teenager who was killed in an alcohol-related traffic crash earlier this year is suing the driver that caused the wreck and a bar accused of selling him liquor.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed in Olmsted County Court names the owner of 63 Club and Sterling Haukom as defendants.

The 35-year-old Haukom was highly intoxicated and driving at a high rate of speed when his pickup truck crashed into a car driven by 18-year-old Erika Cruz. The teenager was driving home from work and suffered fatal injuries.

The criminal complaint against Haukom alleges he was drunk and speeding at more than 60 miles per hour when he smashed into the side of the teen’s car. The crash happened on Feb. 23 at the intersection of 12th Street and 8th Avenue Southeast.

A blood sample drawn from Haukom put his blood-alcohol-concentration at above .25 following the deadly crash.

Court filings also say Haukom told investigators he had consumed about 15 alcoholic drinks and was speeding through the neighborhood because he was upset over an incident at a bar.

Haukom is scheduled to stand trial later this month.

The lawsuit alleges the bar unlawfully “sold or furnished intoxicating beverages to Haukom when he was obviously intoxicated."

