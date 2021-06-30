UPDATE: Fillmore County Truck/Buggy Accident Victim Identified

Get our free mobile app

Preston, MN (KROC AM News) - A teenager was killed in Fillmore County Tuesday in an accident involving an Amish horse buggy and a pickup truck.

Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge says 15-year-old Henry Hershberger of Harmony was fatally injured after the buggy was rear-ended by the truck near Preston around 8:30 pm. DeGeorge says Hershberger died at the scene.

Google

The truck was driven by 39-year-old Joseph Perry of Hastings. He was driving west on County Rd 12 near the Highway 52 intersection when the collision occurred.

DeGeorge says the crash is still under investigation.

News update: Rochester man seriously hurt after being hit by car.