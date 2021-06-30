UPDATE: Fillmore County Truck/Buggy Accident Victim Identified
Preston, MN (KROC AM News) - A teenager was killed in Fillmore County Tuesday in an accident involving an Amish horse buggy and a pickup truck.
Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge says 15-year-old Henry Hershberger of Harmony was fatally injured after the buggy was rear-ended by the truck near Preston around 8:30 pm. DeGeorge says Hershberger died at the scene.
The truck was driven by 39-year-old Joseph Perry of Hastings. He was driving west on County Rd 12 near the Highway 52 intersection when the collision occurred.
DeGeorge says the crash is still under investigation.
