Deadly Motorcycle Wreck In Northwest Minnesota

Dilworth, MN (KROC AM News) - A North Dakota man is the latest motorcyclist to die on a Minnesota road and it appears speed was a factor in the deadly wreck.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the man was driving “at a high rate of speed” while trying to pass an SUV in the northwest Minnesota city of Dilworth Saturday evening.

The State Patrol says the motorcyclist was trying to pass the SUV on the right side when he struck the rear of the vehicle and ran off the road. The man was ejected and suffered fatal injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

The name of the 37-year-old Fargo man has not been released.

