Deadline Approaching for Minnesota Fish House Removal

UNDATED (WJON News) -- It's the time of year when fish houses have to be removed from the ice.

The deadline to have the houses off the ice in the southern two-thirds of Minnesota is Monday. The deadline for the northern part of Minnesota, which is north of Highway 10 is March 20th.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding anglers to take all garbage and materials off the ice with them. They say if you brought something onto the ice, it is your responsibility to bring it off.

After the deadline, fish houses can still be out on the ice, but must be occupied if the houses are out between midnight and one hour before sunrise.

Shelters cannot be stored at public accesses.

