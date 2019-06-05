Dawn Schenk Wins Noel Olson Award [PODCAST]

Longtime St. Cloud State superfan Dawn Schenk is the 2018-2019 winner of the NSIC Noel Olson volunteer award. Schenk joined me on WJON today to talk about it. She is known for her dedication to the SCSU basketball, football and baseball programs. Many players, fans and coaches know her as "Mama Dawn". She often volunteers for the basketball and baseball golf fundraiser events, bakes for players and attends games home and away. Listen to the conversation below.

Dawn has been diagnosed is stage 4 lung cancer despite never have been a smoker. She appreciates the support she has received from current and former players and current and former coaches and staff.

photo courtesy of Dawn Schenk

Dawn and John Schenk have been SCSU Basketball fans dating back to the 1970s and Dawn says they were regulars at games home and away starting in the mid 1980s.

Dawn will presented with the NSIC Noel Olson volunteer award Tuesday July 9 at the Holiday Inn and Suites in Lakeville.

Former St. Cloud State basketball coach Noel Olson passed away last month at the age of 87.