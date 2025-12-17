August 3, 1944 – December 12, 2025

David Woolard, age 81 of Princeton, passed away December 12,2025 at the Elim Home in Princeton. Memorial Service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, December 19, 2025 at the First Presbyterian Church in Foley. Rev. Beverly Brock will officiate and a visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the church on Friday. Reception to follow at Mr. Jim's in Foley. Burial will take place at a later date in the St. Francis River Cemetery in Foley. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

David Lee Woolard was born August 3, 1944 in Princeton, Minnesota to LeRoy and Alma (Uran) Woolard. He attended Foley High School and married Rose Henry in Santiago, MInnesota. David farmed most his life near Santiago and worked for Federal Cartridge for 40 years. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also liked driving tractor and mowing lawn. He drove tractor for Gilyard Farms for several years. David loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughters and son; Tammy (Dean) Remer, Milaca; Peggy (Tom) Gilyard, Clear Lake and Wade of Princeton as well as 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, brothers and sister, Mike, Santiago, Pat, Big Lake, Angela Monroe, Foley and special friend, Linda King of Foley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wife, Rose and son, Mark Woolard.