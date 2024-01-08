David W. Beehler, 65, Foley

August 7, 1958 - January 5, 2024

David Beehler, age 65, of Foley, MN, passed away on Jan. 5, 2024 at his home. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Maywood Covenant Church in Foley. Rev. John Lasson will officiate and the burial will take place at Maywood Cemetery, rural Foley. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Monday, January 8, at the Foley Funeral Home and from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church on Tuesday, January 9. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

David Wayne Beehler was born Aug. 7, 1958, in Benton County to Raymond and Evelyn (Johnson) Beehler. He married his wife, Tina, nearly 43 years ago at First Lutheran Church in White Bear Lake. David grew up on a family-run dairy farm, milking cows alongside his four brothers and sister. David loved nothing more than chopping down trees at his farm, “Camp David,” playing dinosaurs with his grandson, listening to country music, and watching the Vikings with his son, Max. David was fiercely loyal to his family, could play any song on the guitar by ear and never turned down a good cup of coffee. David was a devoted follower of Christ, active member of his community and will be missed by many. David was a proud partner at the law firm Robins Kaplan for more than 35 years.

His legacy will live on through his loving wife, Tina; children, McKenzie (George), Max; grandson, Otis; siblings, Dwight (Gloria), Gary (Bernice), Sherry (Pieter), Steve and sister-in-law Kay Larson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gerry.