David Sterling McLaughlin, 65, Sartell

July 23, 1957 - November 7, 2022

The service for David Sterling McLaughlin will be on Friday, November 11, at 7PM at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, 3013 Roosevelt Rd., St. Cloud. Visitation from 4-7 PM on Friday, November 11 also at the funeral home.

David Sterling McLaughlin passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family and dogs on November 7, 2022, in Sartell, MN. David was born on July 23, 1957, in Fostoria, Ohio to John and Shirley (Brewer) McLaughlin. Growing up, David distinguished himself as the class clown and loved to joke and make his peers laugh. David worked for the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office for 27 years, retiring in 2009. While at the sheriff’s office, David worked as a deputy and later as a sergeant and lieutenant for the Central Minnesota Drug and Gang Task Force. David was passionate about his work and marksmanship and received numerous accolades.

He married Laura Berg on June 5, 2010, in St. Cloud. David had a passion for photography and the outdoors. He also took photographs of horses, rodeos, and his family. His beloved Doberman’s and his other dogs were his constant companions. David developed a love for Harley Davidsons, which grew into a love for cars, especially BMWs and Audis.

David is survived by his wife of 12 years, Laura Jean McLaughlin. He loved and cared for her and was a faithful and beloved husband. They were best friends. David is also survived by son, David Joshua McLaughlin, daughter-in-law Theresa McLaughlin; grandchildren Ava, Jack, and Claire; daughter Jaci Marie Keymon; son-in-law Allen Keymon; grandchildren Tyler, Jenna and Jak; daughter Jini Lea McLaughlin; grandchildren Isaak, Jack and Livi; son John Jason McLaughlin; daughter MaKayla Susan Zirbes; sister Patricia Ann McLaughlin; and brother John Michael McLaughlin. David will be deeply missed by his friends and family.

Preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Judith Kay McLaughlin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in David’s name to the Tri-County Humane Society, 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.