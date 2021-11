September 23, 1953 - October 29, 2021

David Mead, 68 year old resident of Sleepy Eye formerly of Rice, MN died Friday, October 29 at the Sleepy Eye Medical Center. A Celebration of Life will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls on Friday, November 5 from 1:00-2:00 P.M. and burial will follow.

Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of David.

A full and complete notice will follow.