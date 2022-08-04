David L. Sharp, 56, Sartell

November 2, 1965 - August 2, 2022

Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater for David L. Sharp, age 56, of Sartell, who passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater.

David “Dave” Lyle Sharp Sr. was born on November 2, 1965 in El Paso, Texas to Johnny Wiley and Diana Mae (Stahlberg-Taylor) Sharp. Throughout Dave’s childhood his family lived on a variety of military bases before settling in the Anoka, Minnesota area. After the births of their three children, he and his former wife, Melissa (Dopp) Sharp, moved to Princeton, Minnesota where they raised their family. Dave began working at IWCO in September of 1991 and continued to work there for nearly 31 years. He started there as an operator on the production floor and worked in many positions throughout the company leading him to his final role as an applications engineer. On August 19, 2017, Dave was united in marriage to Mary Hartung and lived in Sartell, Minnesota.

In Dave’s free time he enjoyed fishing, camping, grilling, music, watching football, playing pool, road trips, rebuilding computers, and spending time with his family. Dave had many talents which were all self-taught through his love of reading and learning, except for his humor - that came naturally.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Sharp of Sartell, MN; his children, David Sharp Jr. Otsego, MN, Samantha (Aaron) Smith of Elk River, MN, Stephanie Sharp of Waconia, MN; stepchildren, Shawn Pohlmann of Eagan, MN and Stefani Pohlmann of Sartell, MN; his grandchildren, Allyse, Amelia, Ivy, and Aaron Jr., along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Diana, and his brother Johnny.