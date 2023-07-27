David L. McDonald, 89, St. Cloud

May 3, 1934 - July 24, 2023

David L McDonald, age 89 of St. Cloud peacefully passed away Monday evening at St. Benedicts Senior Community Center in St. Cloud.

David was born May 3, 1934 to Colin and Viola (Beck) McDonald in Glenwood. He grew up in St. Paul and studied at Hamline University and Brown Institute were he got his first class engineer license. From 1955 to 1964 David worked at various radio stations as an announcer.

David married Yvonne Ouimette on September 7, 1957 in Sioux Falls, SD. The couple lived in Wadena for a short time before moving to St Cloud in 1966. He was a dispatcher for the MN Highway Patrol and retired in 1993. After retirement David worked for Green View at the Wayside Rest Stop off highway 10 in St. Cloud for 11 years.

David is survived by his children Michael McDonald, Rice; Julie (David) Rassier, Moorhead; Karen Spalding, Hurst TX; and Barbara Zapzalka, Big Lake; and his sister Carol Landa, Canada; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Yvonne (Ouimette) McDonald, and his brother Robert McDonald.