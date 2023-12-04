David J. Steinhoff, 59, St. Cloud

June 21, 1964 - December 1, 2023

David J. Steinhoff, 59, of St. Cloud passed away on December 1, 2023 after a lengthy battle with medical complications.

Memorial Services celebrating David’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Holy Cross Catholic Church Cemetery, Pearl Lake, MN.

David John Steinhoff was born June 21, 1964 to Arnold and Jeanette Steinhoff. David graduated from Tech High School in 1982, after graduation he started his career in the granite industry where he worked for over 25 years. He was a devoted father to Danielle and Tyler, attending many of their activities and supporting them through their life. David loved cutting wood, being outside, tinkering with things and spending time with loved ones. He was always offering to help others, even when it became difficult for him to do so. David stressed the importance to his children of the golden rule, to treat others, as you want to be treated. David experienced a lengthy battle with cancer, dealt with a lot of changes within his life, but he never let it change who he was. He tried to continue to live his life, but there were daily obstacles that gradually made it more challenging.

He is survived by his children, Danielle (Ryan) Bendixson and Tyler Steinhoff; his grandson, Charlie Bendixson; Siblings, LeRoy (Sue) Steinhoff, Debra (Scott) Porwoll, and Ken (Tracy) Steinhoff; along with many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Jeanette Steinhoff and his godparents, Wilbert and Rita.

David wasn’t one for dressing up, so please dress casual in jeans when we celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Coborn’s Cancer Center.