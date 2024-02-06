David J. Kirchner, 77, St. Cloud

July 31, 1946 - February 4, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of David J. Kirchner, 77, of St. Cloud will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 9, 2024 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Dave passed away peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, February 4, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Burial with full military honors will take place at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Dave was born on July 31, 1946 in St. Cloud to Raymond and Mathilda (Toenjes) Kirchner. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1964. Dave was drafted into the US Marines Corps and proudly served in Vietnam. Dave returned to St. Cloud and was united in marriage to Linda Kahler on October 25, 1969 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He lived in St. Cloud all of his life and was employed with the Stearns County Highway Department for 35 years. Dave was a member of the St. Cloud VFW #428 and Valhalla Detachment of the Marine Corps League. He enjoyed volunteering with Toys for Tots for many years.

Dave enjoyed fishing and boating on Cass Lake, golfing, gardening, playing cards, bags, and above all spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, infectious laugh, zest for life and doing his own stunts.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda; children, Todd (Jody) of Sartell, Chad (Nancy) of Sauk Rapids, Ryan (Mary) of Houston, TX and Lisa Powers of St. Cloud; seven grandchildren, Jonathan, Morgan, Ella, Mason, Maya, Nolan, Layla; two step-grandchildren, Jay and Jackson; and siblings, Gene (Betty), Joyce (Jerry) Graham, Keith (Evie), Kathy (Chuck) Fleegel, Sue (Bruce) Heitzman; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ralph and Gerald; and sisters, Darlene Orth and Karen Kirchner.

A special thank you to the staff of the VA Medical Center, CentraCare and the St. Cloud Hospital for their compassionate care.