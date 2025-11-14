August 11, 1937 - November 11, 2025

David Huebsch, 88 year old resident of Little Falls passed away on Tuesday, November 11 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 19 at 11:00 A.M. at Immaculate Conception Traditional Catholic Church in Sartell with Father Adam Craig officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, November 19. A Rosary will be Prayed at 10:30 A.M. The burial will be held on Wednesday, November 19 at 2:30 P.M. at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery in Perham.

David Edward Huebsch was born on August 11, 1937 in Perham, MN to the late Herman and Margaret "Mary Ann" (Fellerer) Huebsch. David and his family made their home in Perham, where he attended and graduated from Perham High School with the class of 1955. David served his Country in the United States Army from 1955 until his honorable discharge in 1957. After his military discharge, he attended St. John's University in Collegeville. In 1966, he attended Moorehead State University graduating in 1966 with a degree in education. David was united in marriage to Elizabeth Anna "Betty" Wegscheid from 1958 until her death in 1989. David was an educator teaching Language Arts in Perham for 18 years, Sauk Centre for one year and Menahga for one year. In 1996, David was united in marriage to Bina Frank at the Benedictine Monastery of Hawaii in Honolulu. The couple enjoyed ministering to the less fortunate, teaching spiritual studies. They really enjoyed their ministry at Rising Villages in Guatemala for several years. Dave enjoyed reading, authoring many teachings and walking closer in his faith.

Left to Cherish his memory are his wife, Albina Huebsch; Dave’s children, David (Nora) Huebsch, Anne (David) Lang; grandchildren, Hahns, Jessica, Nelson, Royce and Celia; siblings, Joan Erickson, Fred (Germaine) Huebsch, Kenneth Huebsch, Romona (Russ) Kadow, William Huebsch and Robert (Gail) Huebsch.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Margaret Huebsch; first wife, Elizabeth Huebsch; sons, Mark Huebsch and John Huebsch; daughter, Cheryl "Chery" Huebsch; infant sister, Mary Huebsch and a brother-in-law, Jim Erickson.