David “Griz” L. Shurrum, 62, St. Cloud

June 28, 1958 – November 26, 2020

David “Griz” Lloyd Shurrum, age 62, St. Cloud, MN, died unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Griz was born June 28, 1958 in Rancho Cordova, CA to Loran R. and Gayle (Roberts) Shurrum. He served in the United States Army from 1976 to 1979. Griz married Rebeckah G. Gatlin on February 14, 1992 in Sacramento, CA. Griz was a fretwork artist, taught woodworking for 5 years in South Carolina, was employed in construction, and as a truck driver. Griz was also involved in homestead farming and selling organic farm food. He was affiliated with Normandale Baptist Church. Nearly 2 years ago Griz became a transplant survivor after his daughter, Kayla Gayle, donated a kidney to him.

Survivors include his wife, Rebeckah Shurrum of St. Cloud, MN; children, Emma Shurrum of St. Cloud, MN; Kayla Gayle (Joe) Henderson of Maplewood, MN; Seth Shurrum of St. Cloud, MN; Luke Shurrum of St. Cloud, MN; and Eli David Shurrum of St. Cloud, MN; brother, Dennis Shurrum of Rancho Cordova, CA; and five grandchildren and one on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents.