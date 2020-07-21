David E. Emslander 75, Oak Park

February 2, 1945 - July 16, 2020

David E. Emslander age 75 of Oak Park, passed away July 16, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial with Military Honors will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 to 9:00 PM, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Foley Funeral Home. Parish Prayers will be at 5:00 PM, followed by the Knight's of Columbus prayers at 7:00 PM Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Visitation will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 AM, at the church on Wednesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

David Elmer Emslander was born on February 2, 1945 in Waite Park, Minnesota to Leo and Maryanne (Haus) Emslander. He married Rosie Sieben on July 5, 1969 in Eden Valley. On July 5, 2020 the couple celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary. He served honorably in the Minnesota National Guard from 1963-1969. Dave spent 44 years of his life doing what he loved most, farming. He loved field work, growing crops and working with his cattle. Dave served on the Ramey Creamery Board and the DHIA Board for many years. In 1997 Dave and Rosie received the University of Minnesota, Farm Family of the Year Award. He loved hunting and fishing and spending time with his family. He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church and the Knight's of Columbus, Bishop Marty Council.

He is survived by his wife, Rosie, Oak Park and children: Tanya (Joe) Danielson, Becker; Tammy (Randy) Marudas, Milaca; Cheryl (Shawn) Patton, Sauk Rapids; Dean (Melissa), Foley; Dale (Jessie), Baxter; Daniel (Heather), Ogilvie; Darrin (Cherrish), Milaca; David A. (Lisa), Oak Park and Becky (Randy) Weisz, Becker. He is also survived by 32 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren as well as brothers, James and Leo Jr. (Laure), and sisters; Donna Mae Tomporowski, Joyce Loidolt, Roselyn (Pat) Thommes and Linda (Ron) Buersken and sister-in-laws: Mary Lou Emslander, Janice Emslander and Suzanne Emslander. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Maryanne, brothers, Robert, Donald, Charles and Dennis, sister Martha, and father-in-law, James Sieben, brothers-in-law; Martin Tomporowski, James Loidolt and sisters-in-law, Anna Marie Emslander and Jan Emslander.