David “Dave” V. Loehlein, 83, Waite Park

May 12, 1938 – October 15, 2021

David “Dave” Valentine Loehlein, age 83, Waite Park, MN, died Friday, October 15, 2021 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community, St. Cloud, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Dave’s life will be Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Monday, October 18, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at St. Anthony Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 PM Monday at the church. Interment will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Dave was born May 12, 1938 in Arban, MN to Peter J. and Sophia C. (Young) Loehlein. He married Barbara Schumer on November 5, 1967 in St. Stephen, MN. To this union four great children were born along with nine grandchildren. Dave was a self-employed fuel transport truck driver. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. Dave enjoyed playing cards, fishing, summers at the lake, bike rides, cooking, baking, camping, and visiting with a good gin and tonic or cold beer. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Loehlein of Waite Park, MN; children, Lisa (Chris) Hauck of Sartell, MN; DeeDee (Ron) Molus of Rice, MN; Jonelle Loehlein (fiancé Brian) of Slayton, MN; John (Janelle) Loehlein of St. Joseph, MN; brothers, Donald (Geri) Loehlein of Eureka, MT; Alvin Loehlein of Wuakasha, WI; nine grandchildren, Riley, Makenna, Tristen, Max, Jack, Mitchell, Abby, Sidney and Sophia; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Sidney “Sid” Loehlein and sister, Florence Hylla.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Croix Hospice for the loving care they provided Dave during his final days.