David D. Hagen, 65, Sartell

March 19, 1955 – February 26, 2021

David D. Hagen, age 65 passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, February 26, 2021.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic a memorial service to celebrate David’s life will not be held until a later date.

David D. Hagen was born on March 19, 1955 to Duane and Fern (Anderson) Hagen in Minneapolis, MN.

David enjoyed fishing, casino trips, gardening (especially tomatoes), being outside, and spending time with family.

David is survived by his best friend and companion of over 20 years, Corrina Krueger; sons, Dennis (Abbey) Hagen Golden Valley, MN and Jerry Erickson; step children, Matthew and (Angie Bartell) Walberg, Tasha Walberg, and Tonya (fiancé Travis Teller) Krueger; siblings, Douglas Hagen of Austin, MN, Mary (George) Bazzoff of Ramsey, MN, Debbie Hager of Coon Rapids, MN, and Patricia Maeder of Fridley; 1 grandson; step-grandchildren, Ava, Lily, and Addisyn Walberg.

David was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Helen, Duane “Eddie” and Mike.