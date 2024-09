November 26, 1948 - September 10, 2024

David Nelson, 75 year old resident of Royalton, passed away on Tuesday, September 10 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls.

A grave side service will be held on Friday, September 20 at 3:00 P.M. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN.

A full notice will follow.