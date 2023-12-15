David A. Nieland, 75, Watkins and formerly Cloquet

May 20, 1948 - December 14, 2023

David Anthony Nieland, 75 passed away peacefully at the St. Cloud Hospital December 14, 2023.

There will be a private graveside service for David at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud at a later date.

David was born May 20, 1948 in St. Cloud to Gerhard “Jerry” and Martha (Moeller) Nieland. He graduated from Tech High School in 1966. After high school he joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in San Diego.

When he came home from his time in the Navy, he moved to Cloquet and lived in the area until moving to Watkins to be closer to his sister. David lived at Garden View Assisted Living for nearly three years.

David is survived by his siblings, Sharon Winter, Marion (Tony) Massmann, Dennis (JoAnn) Nieland, Gordon, Harvey, Harold, and Pam (Dennis) Loch; and sister-in-law, Becky Nieland.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Rita; brothers, Roger and Brian; brother-in-law, Mike Winter.