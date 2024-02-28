David A. Heim, 86, Sartell

May 6, 1937 – February 27, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2024, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for David A. Heim, age 86, of Sartell, who passed away on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at Country Manor. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday and after 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the St. Francis Xavier Gathering Space in Sartell.

David was born on May 6, 1937, in St. Cloud to John and Hildegard (Mick) Heim. He married Sharon Gordon on August 22, 1959, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. David worked for, owned and operated the Heim Milling Company all of his life. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council #5276.

David enjoyed fishing, yardwork, baseball, trips to the casino and the Minnesota Vikings. He loved all the time spent with his family, especially the grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Debbie Spaniol (Joe), Sartell, Daniel Heim (Sue), Sartell, Bob Heim (Deb), Sartell, Jerry Heim, Sartell, Beth Lange, Upsala; grandchildren, Bridget Brackin (fiancé, Travis Swenson), Mary Maresh (Mike), Patrick Spaniol, Annie Burns (Mac), Michael Heim (fiancée, Megan Neitzel), Zachary Heim (Amy Kynman), Nathan Heim (Kennedy Jeffrey), Emma Heim and Bri Scott (Cooper), Jessi Lange; six great-grandchildren, Connor, Maddie, Liam, Giuliana, Lucas, Arya; sisters, Marlene Kampa, Flossie Ahles, Marian Anderson, Bernice Shockley, Jeanette Sand, and Irene Wruck; brothers Gilbert, and Jim; as well as many nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon in 2018; sister, Lorraine Andrews; and brothers, Herbert, Leonard, Lawrence, Richard; son-in-law, Brian Lange.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Country Manor Memory Care and Hospice for all the care given to David during his stay.