Dave Scherping, 51, Big Lake formerly of Little Falls

November 9, 1971 - June 3, 2023

attachment-Dave Scherping loading...

Dave Scherping, 51-year-old resident of Big Lake, MN, formerly of Little Falls, died Saturday, June 3 as the result of a motorcycle accident in Sherburne County, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 9 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father Ben Kociemba officiating.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 8 and from 9:00 A.M. until 10:15 A.M. on Friday, June 9 all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The Knights of Columbus will pray at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.

David Lambert Scherping was born on November 9, 1971 in Little Falls, MN to Lambert and Gloria (Laumeyer) Scherping. Dave grew up in Little Falls with his five siblings. He attended and graduated from Little Falls Community High School with the Class of 1990. He attended Central Lakes College in Brainerd and received his Associates Degree in Criminal Justice. Dave worked for the Morrison County Sheriffs Office as a Jailor and Dispatcher while attending Central Lakes College. After receiving his degree, Dave was instrumental in expanding the K-9 department with the Morrison County Sheriffs Office. He worked for the Morrison County Sheriffs Office for over 15 years. Dave was united in marriage to Theresa Dahl on May 16, 1992 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. The couple made their home in Little Falls and later divorced. He was a member of the Boy Scouts, St. Mary’s Catholic Church where he was baptized, confirmed and was an alter server for a number of years. Dave enjoyed camping, traveling, fishing, hunting, attending concerts, motorcycle rides and finding a good deal on Market Place. He treasured his time spent with his grandchildren, his home on Ann Lake and his three Basset Hounds, Shirley, Fiona “Corn Dog” and Phoebe. He will forever be loved and missed by his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Kelsie Scherping of Little Falls, Austin (Jessica) Scherping of Cushing, Connor (Haley) Scherping of Little Falls, Brenden (Beth) Scherping of Little Falls, Chase (Samantha) Scherping Royalton, Riley Scherping of Cushing, Jacob Fasching of Cushing; parents, Lambert and Gloria Scherping of Little Falls; siblings, Ken (Reggie) Scherping of Prior Lake, Bob Scherping of Rice, Jake (Sherry) Little Falls, Steve (Pam) Scherping of Randall and Jim (Bobbie) Scherping of Randall; fiancé, Donda Forschen of Big Lake and her children, Travis Schneider of Sauk Rapids, Bobbie Schneider of Zimmerman, Jordan Forschen of Zimmerman, Jacob Forschen of Zimmerman, Jessie Forschen of Zimmerman, Ricky (Mary) Forschen of Fridley; grandchildren, Lyla, Kalvin, Lincoln, Bodin, Emery and Hudson.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Christopher Scherping; grandson, Bellamy Scherping and a nephew, Travis Scherping.