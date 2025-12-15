LITCHIELD (WJON News) -- Two people are okay after the ATV they were riding broke through the ice. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 9:45 p.m. on Saturday on Lake Francis.

Get our free mobile app

Twenty-year-old Nicholas Eckhoff of Dassel says that as they were coming back to shore, they hit a slushy area when the ATV broke through. Eckhoff and his passenger, 20-year-old Gabrial Laplante of Litchfield, ended up waist-deep in water. They both made it to shore safely and declined medical services.

Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze reminds you that ice is never 100 percent safe and to use caution during early ice. As a general rule, ice should be about four inches to walk on, five to eight inches to support an ATV, nine to 12 inches to support a car, and 13 to 17 inches for a pickup.