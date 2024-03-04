Daryl R. Bronniche, 74, Princeton

February 7, 1950 - March 1, 2024

Daryl Richard Bronniche, age 74 of Princeton, MN, passed away unexpectedly on March 1, 2024, in Princeton. On that morning, he left his broken body and danced his way into heaven. Funeral Services will be at 3:00 PM on Friday, March 8, 2024, at Eternity Church in Princeton with visitation from 1:00-3:00 PM prior to the service.

Daryl was born to Richard and Laurel (Olson) Bronniche on February 7, 1950, in Grand Rapids. He was the oldest of four children, and they grew up in Bloomington. After high school, Daryl ventured out to broadcasting and radio school. He tried his hand at a few different careers, most recently as a realtor in Princeton. Daryl called Princeton his home for over 25 years. He joined the Gideon ministry in 2007 and remained steadfast in his faith. In 2017, Daryl suffered a life-changing accident and then moved into the Elim Home where he never quit trying to overcome his injury.

Daryl is survived by his daughters, Kristen (Tim) Alfords, Laura (Jesse) Morgan, and Amanda (Shawn) Halli; 19 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; brothers, Allen (Martha) Bronniche and David Bronniche; and sister, Diane Bronniche.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Laurel; brother-in-law, Fidel; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.