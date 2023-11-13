Darwin Binek, 71, Upsala

December 19, 1951 - November 7, 2023

The Mass and Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Darwin Binek, age 71 of Upsala will be at 11:00 am, Friday, November 17 at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Darwin passed away at the St. Otto’s Care Center on Tuesday, November 7. There will be a visitation from 4-7 PM, Thursday, November 16, and again after 10:00 AM, Friday, before the funeral. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Darwin was born December 19, 1951, in Little Falls to Theodore and Rose Mary (Ramler) Binek. He grew up in Upsala and spent his life there as a dairy farmer. He was an auctioneer, and co-owner of Swanville Feeder Pig and worked at Granite City Livestock.

Darwin is survived by his mother, Rose Mary Binek, Little Falls; his children; Brad Binek, Upsala; Jody Binek, Elk River; Tracy (Matt) Merda, McKinney, TX; and Scott (Sarah) Binek, Holdingford; six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. He is also survived by his brother and sisters; Gary (Mary) Binek, Baxter; Judy Mrosla, Fargo, ND; Janice (Mike) Kiley, St. Joseph; Deb Zimmermann, Florida; Kim Binek, Little Falls and his significant other, Kathy Hennek, Little Falls.

He is preceded in death by his father, Theodore Binek in 2008 and his brother, Richard Binek in 1971.